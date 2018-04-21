Share:

Six-day Hajj training programme concludes

RAWALPINDI - The first six day training program of intending pilgrims concluded at Madina tul Hujjaj (Haji Camp) here, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

A large number of intending pilgrims attended various sessions organized under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs, he said. He added that Director Hajj Qazi Sami ur Rehman over all supervised the training programs. Deputy Director Ministry of Religious Affairs Zahid Mehmood briefed about the administrative arrangements made regarding training, boarding, lodging, departure and arrival at Makkah Mukarama and Madina Munawara for performing Hajj e Baitullah Sharif 2018.

He informed that such training programs had also been conducted at Taxila, Attock, Fatehjang, Talagang, Chakwl, Pind Dadan Khan, Jhelum, Gujarat, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haripur, Rawalakot, Mansehra, Abottabad, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Khushaab, DI Khan, Gilglit, Sarkurdu and Chillas.

He briefed about the facilities arranged for the intending pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Master Trainer Babu Imran Qureshi and Khateb Haji Camp Maulana Irfan Shafiq apprised the intending pilgrims about the salient features of manasik e hajj and shared useful information so that they could easily perform Hajj.–Staff Reporter

CDO conducts inspection at Dhoke Hasso, Murree

RAWALPINDI - Civil Defence Officer District Rawalpindi Sanjeeda Khanum has inspected various restaurants, petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG shops and ware houses at Dhoke Hasso and Murree on Thursday. She issued challans to the owners of outlets during fire safety measures inspection. Those who were issued chellans included Al-Sama Hotel View Fourth Road Murree, Citi Top in Hotel Fourth Road Murree, Mahram Hotel View Fourth Road Murree and Lalazar Hotel View Fourth Road Murree.

Sanjeeda Khanum, while talking to media, said that these stations and restaurants were not equipped with proper fire safety arrangements .Giving prime priority to human lives and providing them with a risk free environment is our aim so all the pumps and CNG stations are directed strictly to meet with the requirements of a safe environment so that the level of threat can be minimized, she shared. The Civil Defence officer furthermore added that training sessions have been arranged at different colleges and schools now and then and during these sessions, students are trained at how to handle the situation and curtail the level of damages during natural disasters. With such trainings they will not only able to protect themselves but also the people around them by adopting safety measures, she said.–Staff Reporter

RCCI president expresses concern over inflated gas bills

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan on Thursday has expressed concern over the issuance of inflated gas bills by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) to commercial users at Tandoors and Bakeries.

In a meeting with traders’ delegation at Chamber House Rawalpindi, RCCI chief said that it was reported by Bread Makers and Naan Bai representatives that they were issued inflated gas bills for the month of March and it included LNG charges as well. The inclusion of LNG charges in gas bills is not acceptable at all, RCCI chief vowed.

The business community especially industries linked with SME sector are already facing gas shortage and these inflated bills will further increased their sufferings, he added. RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan urged petroleum and gas ministry and chairman of SNGPL to take immediate notice of high handedness done by the company while serving inflated bills.

