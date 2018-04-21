Share:

KARACHI - Former judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice (r) Majida Rizvi Thursday demanded that number of female judges should be increased in the higher and superior judiciary.

She made this demand while addressing first women law conference at Arts Council Karachi. She said there are fair representation of women judges in the lower courts. She demanded that women judges should also be inducted in the high courts and Supreme Court.

She said that woman could not achieve any goal without support of male members of her family, saying that she was supported by her father, brothers and husband to achieve such position in society. Justice ® Majida said that several laws have been made to protect the rights of the women which should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Addressing on the occasion, the SHC Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said that women were playing very important role in the society and urged woman especially young girls to educate themselves and work for the betterment of the society.

He said that Islam has given honour, respect and several rights to the women which no other religion or society given to them including inheritance rights.