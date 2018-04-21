Share:

Rawalpindi - An eight member high-level Kuwaiti delegation visited Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters here on Thursday, informed a spokesman.

According to him, the main purpose of visit was to discuss Anti Narcotics matters and share Kuwaiti experience on the subject.

Discussions between ANF high command and the Kuwaiti delegates focused on legal framework and for seeking areas of mutual cooperation, he said.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Maj Gen Khaled Abdullah Al-Daiin, Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Affairs, State of Kuwait. On Pakistan’s behalf, Director General (DG) ANF Maj Gen Musarrat Nawaz Malik headed the dialogue.

Other members of Kuwaiti delegation included Brig Bader Mohammad Al Ghadouri, General Manager, Drug Enforcement General Department, Director of International Control Administration Col Fahad M. Albadar, and Officer in the office of Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Affairs Capt Abdulaziz Al Barjas and four high ranking officers from Embassy of Kuwait, Islamabad.