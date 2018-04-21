Share:

BISHKEK - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree to dismiss the cabinet after lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the president’s press service said Thursday.

The no-confidence vote followed criticism of the government’s annual report by the opposition party, who viewed the government’s work in 2017 as unsatisfactory. Among a total of 120 legislators, 102 of them voted to disband the government, with just five voting against the move, an official parliamentary protocol showed.

According to the decree, the prime minister, deputy prime minister and other members of the government will continue to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new cabinet. It is the first time in Kyrgyzstan’s history that the parliament expressed no confidence in the government since the Central Asian nation gained independence in 1991.

Under the constitution, the president has the right to sack the government or overrule parliament and let the cabinet stay.

The vote, initiated by the opposition group, was seen as another sign of tension between Jeenbekov, who was elected president in October, and his predecessor Almazbek Atambayev. Isakov was nominated as prime minister in late August last year, after Jeenbekov resigned in order to run for the presidential election.