Share:





People take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide action day of French civil servants against French government's string of reforms in Nantes, western France.



People take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide action day of French civil servants against French government's string of reforms in Nantes, western France.



A public railways worker looks at people taking part in a demonstration during a nationwide action day of French civil servants against French government's string of reforms in Nantes, western France.



A protester holds a burning flare as he marches with others during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, as part of a multi branch day of protest called by French unions CGT and Solidaires against the French president's policies amid a rail strike and spreading student sit-ins.