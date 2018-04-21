Share:

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that PTI’s Lahore rally to be held on April 29 would change the course of country’s history.

“This would be the biggest political rally in history as the people are overjoyed over the fact that a powerful person [Nawaz Sharif] has been held accountable [for his actions] for the first time.”, he said while talking to media after attending a party meeting held here to review arrangements of party’s political gathering to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

Khan held separate meetings with party cadres including central Punjab chapter, Lahore chapter, ISF and the women wing at Royal Palm Hotel.

In his interaction with the media, Khan also talked about theme of the upcoming party gathering. Imran said it was being held on the theme: “No two Pakistans-only one Pakistan for all”. He believed that two Pakistans existed at the moment, one for the weak and the other for the powerful.

He said it will be in this gathering that he would be telling the people about how to get rid of the present class-based system which favoured only the rich and the powerful.

“There is no equality in Pakistan. There are different sets of rules for the weak and the powerful. There is one education system for the rich and another for the poor,” he explained, adding that same was the case in respect of health facilities.

Terming the April 29 rally as ‘half elections’, Khan said that 2018 general elections will be a declaration of war against the corrupt mafia.

Giving the rationale for holding the rally in Lahore, the PTI leader said Lahore has to be awakened first before doing anything. “It is because when Lahore is awake, the entire country is awake”

Later, Khan took to twitter and observed: “I can already sense 29th April will break all records & be the Mother of all Jalsas.”

Replying to a question, he said that he had given the 20 lawmakers from KP an opportunity to present their defence before a party committee. But if they failed to satisfy the committee members their cases would be sent to the NAB, he added.

Without divulging any name, Khan said he was offered 45 crores for selling a seat of Senate. He also challenged PM Khaqan Abbasi to investigate and reveal the names of those PML-N lawmakers who did horse-trading in Senate polls. He said that it was the first time that a political party had taken action against horse-trading. He also urged other parties to follow the suit.

Khan said he had also a list of legislators belonging to other parties who had sold their votes during the last Senate polls. He said he would make the list public soon and see if the parties took any action against them.

To a question, he said it was good to see the chief justice of Pakistan pointing out the difficulties facing the people in KP. “But he [chief justice] should also make a comparison of KP with other provinces to see if it was performing better. There should also be a comparison between the conditions prevailing now and the situation as it stood five years ago,” he added.

Answering a query about the caretaker setup, Khan expressed his fears about the neutrality of the interim government which will be decided by the PML-N and PPP.

On this occasion, Imran also formally invited Ch Nisar to join the PTI. He lauded Nisar for standing up against dynastic politics and not taking dictation from Maryam Nawaz.

“He is my old friend. At least there is one person in the PML-N who has the guts to speak against a woman who had no political standing except the fact that she happens to be the daughter of Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

