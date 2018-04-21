Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that the elected local government leadership supports the journalist community. This he stated while talking to journalists on a visit of the Journalist Colony at Hawksbay on Thursday. “KMC will provide help for setting up of press club annex in the Journalist Colony at Hawksbay whereas Board of Revenue and other concerned organisations will be contacted for provision of lease of plots and other facilities,” he said.

Lyari Development Authority Chief Executive Agha Nafees, director Media Management KMC Ali Hassan Sajid, President Karachi Press Club Ahemd Khan Malik, Vice President Minhaj-ur-Rab, Gen. Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, joint secretary Naimat Khan, treasurer Moosa Kalim, Former Secretary Khursheed Abbasi and other journalists were also present on this occasion.

In a briefing about the project, the mayor was informed that plots of 270 acres Journalist Colony were allotted 22 years ago for which journalist and the government had to pay 20 and 80 percent of cost of the land respectively. In t he initial phase development works amounting to 100 million rupees were done however journalist were unable to construct their house on it due to absence of any development works and lying of basic infrastructure at the site. The Rs22.220 billion PC-I was also not implemented so far. Mayor Karachi said lying of basic infrastructure including construction of roads and installation of water and sewerage lines is essential in the Journalist Colony.

He appreciated the services and efforts of journalist community in the restoration of democracy and said that the press club has been the only place where the deprived and suppressed class can raise its voice. He said whatever help and cooperation is required from KMC will be provided to the journalist community. He said that he along with the office bearers and governing body members of the KPC will hold meeting next week with the authorities of board of revenue, KWSB and LDA to setup strategy for solving the problems.

Later, Wasim Akhtar paid a visit of KMC Sports Complex at Kashmir Road to review the implementation of Supreme Court’s directives regarding use of sports facilities. On this occasion, he also inspected different portions of sports complex including China Ground, Swimming pool and Parks and gave necessary directives to concerned officers.

Afterwards he chaired a meeting in the sports complex which was attended by the Legal Advisor Azra Muqeem, Director Technical to Mayor S M Shakaib, Director Sports and Culture Saif Abbas, Director Anti Encroachments Bashir siddiqui, Director Sports Aftab Liaquat and other officers.

Mayor Karachi said the orders of the Supreme Court will be fully implemented and in this connection all the encroachments and other activities inside the complex will be demolished during an operation to be started from Saturday.

He said this sports complex will henceforth be utilized for sport activities only and it will hold summer camps for children and youth during summer vacations.

He also directed that no person other than the members will be allowed to enter in the Swimming pool of the sports complex and if any complaint is received in this regard then stern action will be taken against the officers.

He said that complete report on the petrol pumps each adjacent to China ground and at the New M A Jinnah Road should be submitted so that it could be ascertain who and when lease for these pumps were given.

Mayor Karachi said sports activities are important for the city and all sports facilities must be used for sports competitions and other sports related activities.