KASUR-Dacoits who had fired indiscriminate shots on former Kasur Press Club (KPC) president Haji Sharif Mehr during a robbery were still at large despite the lapse of 13 months.

Local journalist community expressed grave concerns over the police failure to arrest the dacoits. Talking to The Nation, Ashfaq Mehr said that the police failure to arrest dacoits had created a sense of insecurity among the journalists. Kasur Press Club President Javed Mehr expressed displeasure over police failure. He urged the police to ensure concrete steps in this regard. Electronic Media Chairman Aslam Khan Mayo termed attack on the former KPC president an attack on the entire journalist community. He pointed out that journalists were playing an important role in society and police should have ensured their safety.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the police failure. They also demanded DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat ensure arrest of the dacoits.