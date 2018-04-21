Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday assured the Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage that the complete inquiry report about the 104 missing paintings would be presented in the next meeting of the committee.

The committee met in the chair of MNA Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla at the PTV Headquarter and it reviewed the performance of sub-departments of the information ministry.

The committee while discussing the issue of missing paintings of renowned painters from the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and

Directed Director General PNCA was directed to devise a mechanism to avoid such occurrences in the future. The committee was apprised that 104 paintings were gone missing in 2015. Representative of the FIA stated that the PNCA has shared only a partial record on the matter with the agency. They said that if complete information and inquiry report would have been submitted to the FIA a delay would not have been possible.

The DG PNCA told the committee that inquiry report was completed on the matter and it had already been shared with the FIA.

The committee members recommended that the PNCA should also share inquiry report with them as well. Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera replied that the ministry will share the inquiry report of the PNCA with the members within three days.

Secretary Information also briefed the committee about the status of establishment of new channels, ‘PTV Kids’ and ‘PTV Parliament’. He said that Annual Development Programme (ADP) has already approved the proposal regarding programme ‘PTV Parliament’ and it will be up and running within four months and PC-1 of the programme ‘PTV Kids’ has also been approved.

Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurengzeb briefed the committee on film and culture policy and stated that ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has proposed income tax (export duties and sales tax) exemptions on the export of equipment for film and drama industry. She said that loan schemes have been introduced to support and encourage new filmmakers who are interested in making films, theatre or art academies. She said the incumbent government is going to introduce the artist assistant fund.

The committee appreciated the hard work of Minister of State and Secretary Information Broadcasting on their dedication towards building a strong film industry supporting Pakistani culture and traditions. The committee has decided to write a letter to the Finance Ministry to approve the budget of information ministry as it purposed.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Khan Daha, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Arifa Khalid Parvez, Muhammad Tufail, Belum Hasnain, Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Saman Sultana Jaffri, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Naeema Kishwer Khan and the officials of Ministry of Information.