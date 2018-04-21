Share:

LONDON:- Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz met Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital. “Met Ami after five months. Five long months,” Maryam tweeted. “She looks very weak & pale. May Allah Almighty bless her & all mothers with perfect health.” Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone chemotherapy six times in the past seven months. Doctors have operated her thrice. The ex-Prime Minister and his daughter are expected to stay in London for five days.–INP

The hearing of corruption reference against Sharif family will take place on Friday.