Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday directed that the Capital Development Authority may allow double storey houses in the legal Katchi Abadis of Islamabad so as to cater to the housing needs of the people from low-income groups.

The committee was of the view that the decision allowing double stories in the legal katchi abadis would help meet the housing demands in the city and also asked the authorities to submit a report to the Committee in this regard in the next meeting. Simultaneously, the committee asked CDA to take stringent measures to stop the mushroom growth of Kachi Abadis and illegal housing societies in Islamabad. The Committee met at the Parliament House here with MNA in chair Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan.

The Committee expressed strong displeasure over what it viewed as an unnecessary delay in finalizing the case of Grand Hyatt Hotel, Islamabad and directed the FIA to pursue the court case affectively for early adjudication so that ‘culprits could be penalized without further delay.’ The Committee also asked CADD to do the needful for issuance of an Ordinance to resolve the issue of affectees of sector E-12. “A Bill may be introduced in the Senate of Pakistan so that the issue could be resolved without further delay,” the committee recommended. It also recommended that CDA may finalize the plan to accommodate the affectees of the nurseries in Islamabad at the earliest and asked the Authority to present a report to the Committee within 15 days.

The Committee also unanimously recommended three Private Members’ Bills including “The Pakistan Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2017” moved by MNA Shaista Pervaiz; “The Compulsory Drug Test of Students Bill”, 2018 moved by MNA Asiya Naz Tanoli and “The Prevention of Drugs in Educational Institutions Bill”, 2018 moved by MNA Shahida Rehmani. It is to mention here that the issue of supply of drugs in educational institutions has been haunting the authorities. Islamabad police in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force has launched a crackdown against the drug-pushers who used to supply drugs to students in educational institutions. The proposed law would help check the menace of drug use by the students. The parliamentary bodies’ have recommended compulsory drug test of students at the time of their admission in the educational institutions and the other bill would pave the way for such tests.

The Committee while appreciating its performance directed that NEPRA may take stringent measures to keep proper check and balance on K-Electric to stop the unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi and come up with the proposals so that the Committee could take them up appropriate forum for their amicable solution.

