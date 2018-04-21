Share:

KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cash and valuables from private secretary to the local government secretary.

Ramzan Solangi was arrested by NAB Wednesday. According to the NAB spokesperson, on the information furnished by the accused, a search operation was conducted at his residence in the Garden area where he confessed to have kept illegal money. The spokesperson said during the search operation, the officials recovered huge cash and valuables worth Rs 31.5 million, prize bonds worth Rs 1.843 million, gold bars 100 tolas, gold ornaments, precious watches and others.

It was also unearthed during preliminary interrogations and recovery of certain documents that the arrested accused had been collecting millions of rupees as monthly bribes from the heads of various departments.

It was also found he had been running a gang of the individuals who were actively involved in working for influential people to misappropriate funds of the local government department, said the spokesperson, adding revelations of the accused were likely to lead to further recovery of assets and arrests.