LAHORE - The National Cricket Academy (NCA) is conducting skill development camp of fast bowlers here at the NCA from April 23 to May 2.

“A total number of 25 fast bowlers have been selected from recently-held NCA’s ‘remote areas talent hunt programme’ in various cities,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Thursday.

The bowlers, who will attend the camp at the NCA, are Naveed Ahmad (Jacobabad), Shahnawaz (Larkana), Majid Ali (Dadu), Kaleemulah (Layyah), Shadab Majeed (Mirpur), Atif Javed (Kohat), Ehsanullah (Swat), M Saqib (Peshawar), Zulqarnain Afridi, Saddam Afridi, Habib Ullah, Sikandar, Najeeb Afridi (all from Khyber Agency), Nasim Shah (Lahore), M Ali (Narowal), , M Adil Kakar and Azizullah (Quetta), Himayatullah Wazir (Abbottabad), Fahad Arif (Rawalakot AJK), Zahid Iqbal (Gilgit), Anas Khan and Ibrar Ahmad (North Waziristan) and Bilal Shah (Mardan).