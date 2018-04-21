Share:

KARACHI-The first teaser of the much anticipated film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon”, a glorious tribute to the Pakistani Air Force was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser is filled with patriotism, enthusiasm and adventure. Showcasing Hamza Ali Abbasi as a fighter pilot for whom speed is a thrill. He played the role of a young officer who always inspires his co-pilots with his amazing flying skills. Shaz Khan has also been featured in the first teaser and has been shown as Hamza’s friend. The teaser shows how important the safety of the nation is for our Air Force officers who do not for a second think about their lives and keep their country as a first priority.

Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles, the film was directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Farhat Ishtiaq and is scheduled to release on Eidul Fitr. Parwaaz Hai Junoon is being distributed by Hum Films.