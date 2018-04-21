Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi called on Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Ahmad Shah in Islamabad yesterday for consultation on caretaker setup.

Accompanied by PML-Q secretary general MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, former deputy prime minister suggested names for caretaker PM.

Opposition leader in the lower house also discussed names under consideration for caretaker setup. He said that more names could be brought under consideration as enough time was available for finalisation of list from the opposition side.

Both the sides agreed to meet again for discussing names of suitable persons for the top slot in caretaker setup.

Talking to media after the meeting, Ch Parvaiz Elahi said he was the first person to demand province status to south Punjab. He said all those demanding a separate province were witnesses to his stance. He said Owais Leghari, Ishaq Khakwani, Javed Ali, Rana Qasim Noon and many other colleagues were part of PML-Q at that time. Pervaiz said the PML-Q regime carried out record development in south Punjab.