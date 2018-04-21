Share:

NEW YORK:- Outfits and instruments by late pop icon Prince, who was known for his distinct and unique style, will go under the hammer in New York next month. Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday it was putting more than 150 items from the late superstar up for sale on May 18, ranging from early childhood photos to golden record trophies to some of his most eye-grabbing attire. Highlights include a custom-made yellow “Cloud” guitar, so named for its unique twisting body, which also has Prince’s signature love symbols engraved between the frets. The auction house estimated the guitar would fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.