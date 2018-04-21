Share:

LAHORE - Employees of various government departments on Thursday took to the street to raise the demand for job security, promotion and service structure.

Members of the Punjab College Professors and Lecturers Association continued their protest outside the Civil Secretariat for the second day on Thursday. They have been demanding promotion and increase in salary. A senior official attempted to woo the protesters but they refused to budge as they wanted to have a meeting with the higher education minister or the secretary concerned.

Trainees of Rescue 1122 rallied outside the Lahore Press Club calling for regularisation of their jobs.

Also, activists of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) staged a demonstration outside Civil Secretariat for another day. The protesting clerks wanted regularisation of contractual employees and increase in their allowances. Some senior officials met the demonstrators but to no avail. However, dialogue will resume on Friday, according to the press release.

Babus to stage ‘silent’ protest

The Provincial Management Services Association (PMSA) will stage a ‘silent’ protest in front of the Chief Secretary's Office to mount pressure on the chief babu to accept their demands.

Officials of PMSA are demanding implementation of the decision taken at a meeting with the chief secretary over arrest of ex-LDA DG Ahad Cheema in Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam.

A message sent to the office bearers of PMSA said on Friday that everyone (member) present in Lahore must reach the Civil Secretariat.

The PMSA members will observe five minute silence at a gathering in front of the chief secretary’s office to remind him of his promise.

The text message reads: “The PMS Officers shall gather in front of the CS Office at 1.30pm sharp. Through five-minute silence and a couple of placards, the CS shall be reminded of his unfulfilled commitments made during meeting dated 15.3.2018 deadlines of which have already elapsed. The silent protest during Friday prayer break has been restricted to PMS officers present in Lahore to ensure that there is no disruption of official work and duties.”

PMS Officers have been doing jobs wearing black ribbons on their arms to register their protest against non implementation of the meeting decision.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed said in a statement that he was oblivious of such a protest.