LAHORE - Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman Thursday said that he is ready to bat at any number as he is ready to take up responsibility according to planning of the team management during the tour of England.

“In domestic tournaments, I have batted in the middle order and it all depends on the team management which responsibility they want to assign me, no matter in the role of an opener or a middle order batsman,” he told reporters after a training session for the buildup of the team for the tour of England here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He said that it will be his utmost desire to play aggressive cricket in the Test matches as he is ready to perform as an opener or if given chance in the middle order, he will try to rise to the occasion. Replying to query, he said that his top priority is to play cricket for Pakistan and to make best use of his cricket talent and skills to enhance the team’s performance.

Fakhar said he is following the strategy and training of the team management at the training camp and also learning from the experience of his seniors by getting useful tips from them. “It is always a dream of player to play the Test cricket and I will definitely be there to be a useful part of the team in the longest version of the team,” said the opening batsman.

He said that Pakistan Super League was a big way of learning for him and he learnt a lot from pace bowlers, who were part of the league. “I have played in England (Champions Trophy last summer) and I know the conditions there. I will be aiming to showcase my talent and technique to justify my inclusion in the team,” said Fakhar.

“I am very excited as I have yet to play Test cricket as I have played one day and Twenty20 from Pakistan and definitely playing Test cricket will be a memorable moment of my career,” he said and added: “My aim is to play my natural game to benefit the team from my batting.”

To another query, Fakhar said his performance in the domestic four-day matches was quite good, which was also considered for his selection in the Test team. “I have vast experience of playing four-day domestic cricket which help me deliver during the England tour.”

Speaking on his comparison with David Warner in Test cricket, he said, “Defiantly, I am generally a stork player. I like to play my shorts and play openly. However, I will try to perform as my coach and team demands.” He rejected a questioner that he was a hard-hitting batsman and he does not deserve a place in the Test team. “Everyone has his own opinion and I don’t agree to them. What is important for me is to live up to the expectations of the selectors and the team management with quality batting and good performance,” he added.

Fakhar set aside the fears of facing English pace battery saying, “I want to bat according to need of the hour, keeping in view the English conditions to play the ball late and I have the necessary temperament to cope with all the circumstances to perform to a high level.”

Talking about the team’s chances, Fakhar was optimistic and said that Pakistan can compete against tough opposition because of a strong bowling line-up. “Our bowling line-up is pretty strong and I believe we can put up a tough fight,” he added.