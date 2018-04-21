Share:

LAHORE-Saba Qamar and Irfan Khan’s Bollywood debut ‘Hindi Medium’, which created ripples among cinemagoers, is setting a new benchmark across the globe on the box-office.

In the wake of turning into an unexpected hit at the domestic market, the film is completing an incredible business in China. The film has managed to earn Rs 3 billion at the worldwide box-office defeating Raees.

Earlier in a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “There’s a unique twist in this tale. ‘Hindi Medium’ is content-driven and even though Irfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.”

Backed by T-Series and Maddock Films, Hindi Medium released in China on Wednesday. It took in $3.68 million on its opening day, emerging as the second biggest Bollywood opener there after Aamir’s Secret Superstar.

Raees which was released last year on 25th January has managed to collect about Rs 1.9 billion at the Indian box office and another Rs 95 million internationally - totaling up to Rs 2.8 billion. What’s really noteworthy is that the majority of Hindi Medium’s worldwide growth originates from China. Summing up to a gathering of Rs 2.9 billion at the worldwide box-office at the present time, Saba’s Bollywood make is a big appearance and is expected to generate more business.