Sanchez break seals Tour of Alps win

ROME - Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana launched a trademark late break to win stage four of the Tour of the Alps Thursday as French climber Thibaut Pinot kept the overall lead. Chris Froome is also well placed after coming tenth on the stage. The Briton is just 16 seconds adrift of FDJ leader Pinot in the overall standings ahead of Friday's intriguing final stage. Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo and Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno are second and third overall with Froome fourth as he continues his preparations for next month's Giro d'Italia. The Astana team dominated the final climb in this 134km run from Chiusa in Italy to Lienz in Austria before steep descent and a 2km run for the line where Sanchez made his move. The Spaniard created enough of a gap to win the stage by six seconds.–AFP

Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban

LONDON - Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches for his challenge on Southampton's Shane Long, the Football Association (FA) announced Thursday. The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Long's leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean. Alonso was found guilty at a hearing on Wednesday and ruled out of Thursday's Premier League game at Burnley, Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Southampton and the league trip to Swansea on April 28. "Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton's Shane Long," the FA said. "Alonso denied the charge, however, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing."–AFP

Boston winner Kawauchi to quit day job

TOKYO - The Japanese high-school clerk, who sensationally won the Boston Marathon despite having neither a coach nor a sponsor, announced Thursday he was packing in his day job and turning pro. An overnight media star, Yuki Kawauchi, 31, told reporters: "From April next year, I am thinking about resigning as a civil servant and turning pro. I want to use the (prize) money to do that." Kawauchi scooped $150,000 when he became the first Japanese man to win the race since 1987, the year he was born. His victory stunned the marathon community at the prestigious race in Boston, where runners braved the coldest start in 30 years in steady rain and hard wind. By turning professional, he said he wants to compete with the world's top talents and beat his current personal best time of 2hr 8min 14sec.–AFP

Aqeel wins DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis

PESHAWAR - Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan lifted the DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Championship title here at Qayyum Sports Complex Synthetic Courts on Thursday. Aqeel recorded victory against Barkat Ullah of KP Police in the thrilling final by 6-4, 6-4. In other final of U-14 category, Aziz Khan of KP defeated Hasam Khan, also from KP, 6-3, 6-4. In U-14 doubles, Aziz Khan and Hasam Khan defeated 10-year-old Hamza Roman/Kashan Umer in final by 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Renowned cardiac surgeon and son of late DIG Aman Ullah Khan, Professor Dr Hafizullah graced the occasion as chief guest. KP Tennis Association (KPTA) vice president Prof Dr Farhan Abbas, secretary Umar Ayaz, coach Roman Khan and others were also present there. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the top performers.–Staff Reporter

PFF to hold club licensing seminar today

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will hold club licensing seminar today (Friday) in Karachi under the supervision of head of league development and club licensing Shahid Khokhar. According to PFF spokesman, the representatives of all the top-tier and second-tier clubs and departments have been invited to attend the seminar. The AFC’s club licensing is necessary and a club, which doesn’t fulfill the requirements, would not be able to feature in the AFC Cup. “The club licensing is only way forward for clubs,” Shahid said. After the seminar to be hosted by CAA at its headquarters, the managers meeting in connection with National Challenge Cup would also be held. The event will begin at KPT Stadium and All Brothers Club Ground Malir from tomorrow (Saturday).–Staff Reporter