KHAIRPUR - Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Kerrio has emphasized upon students of the college that they should focus more on research orientate education in the college to meet with the major challenges being faced by agriculture sector of Sindh province due to various climatic hazards.

He was addressing a farewell ceremony in the honour of final years students held at KCAET College on Thursday.

He said that the Sindh Agriculture University of Tandojam under the leadership of its vice-chancellor Dr Mujeeb-U-Ddin Sahari Memon provided all the adequate facilities to the KCAET College.

He said that students are assets for our country and they will play an anchor role in the society utilising their talent after getting knowledge from our colleges. He said that as compared to past younger generations have more modern educational facilities in our province.

He said that students are an ambassador for our country and no country could progress without empowering its youth with research-based agriculture education.

Kerrio said that as compared to other educational disciplines agriculture science has more scope and agriculture sector is still playing an anchor role in the upward mobility of rural and urban areas people of our country.

Later, final year students of the college presented stage drama.

The students of the KCAET College delivered speeches on different topics including. They said that CPEC project brought up many opportunities for in this field which had been neglected by our policymakers in the past.

In the culmination of the program, a Sindhi folk singer enthralled students with Sindhi folk songs and students of the KCAET College danced on Sindhi folk tunes.