Share:



Syrian women walk along a street in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus five days after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.



Syrians walk along a street in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus five days after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.



Syrians walk along a street in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus five days after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.



Syrians walk along a street in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus five days after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.