Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Union Council Kak Chairman Muhammd Rafique Leghari urged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of financial crisis at UC level as no development funds were provided despite passing one and a half years.

He was speaking at the convention of chairmen of union councils of districts Mirpurkhas, Tandoallahyar, Umerkot, Mithi, Sanghar and Badin held in Bhittai hall here on Thursday. He lamented that only Rs 0.2 million as Octroi Zila tax was provided to each union council for payment of salaries to the employees. He blamed that no development funds were yet provided. He said that under local government act 2013, all development work was to be completed in supervision of the chairman union councils. Muhammad Saeed Memon, chairman union council Shaheed Mai Bakhtawar, district Umerkot lamented that still no code of Nadra was given to union councils for issuance of death, marriage, birth etc certificates to the masses.

He demanded Rs 1 million for each union council.

He further complained that there was no offices for union councils and facing acute crisis. He demanded the government to provide Mushaira to the chairman union council.

Convention unanimously formed coordination committee comprising Muhammad Rafique Leghari, Mir Ubaidullah Talpure, Muhammad Saeed Memon, Ghulam Muhammad Maher, Abdul Wahid Hakro, Muhammad Ali Lashari, Haji Khalid, Mumtaz Khaskheli and Mansoor Ahmed Leghari.

It was announced that coordination committee will make future strategy to get their rights.