MIRPUR - AJK Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Ahmad Minhas on Friday condemned the Indian government’s decision of imposing a permanent ban on the bilateral cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade framing due to baseless allegations.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was extremely unfortunate that the Indian government accused Pakistan of using the cross-LoC route to send arms, drugs and fake Indian currency just to serve its vested political interests.

“It is quite clear that India is using these kinds of tactics to divert attention from the atrocities being meted out to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he said. The AJK Minister said that India has no evidence in favour of above baseless allegations against Pakistan and despite this, New Delhi still continued to pursue its biased policies.

Mushtaq Minhas said Pakistan believes in mutual talks but India always avoided the diplomatic engagement, adding “India was seeking false reasons to suspend trade across LoC and now it has again used old tactics of levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan to serve this purpose.”

He pointed out that India had long been finding excuses to wind up this Confidence Building Measures (CBM) because it strengthened the bonds between divided Kashmiris, which it cannot digest.

The AJK Info Minister challenged the Indian government to come up with evidence against Pakistan or avoid pursuing those policies that may pose threat to sustained peace in the region.

He said that the international community was taking serious note of the Kashmir issue after the speech of AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the European Parliament in which he highlighted the miseries of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Mushtaq Minhas said that the Indian government has conveyed to the extremist elements in India that it would go any lengths to punish the Kashmiri people who are fighting Indian occupation fearlessly.