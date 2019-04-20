Share:

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that 18th constitutional amendment was the guarantee of peace and prosperity for small federating units but, certain elements were coveting to roll back this amendment. “Awami National Party would not accept the presidential form of government and would not allow anyone to snatch their constitutional rights to alter the 18th constitutional amendment,” he remarked while marking the 10th anniversary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the name of the province was changed after great struggle of Awami National Party with support of Pakistan Peoples Party. He said that the first name of this province was also Pakhtunkhwa but it went nameless after conspiracy of the British imperialist powers.