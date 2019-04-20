Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s witness and a Section Officer of Law Ministry on Friday informed an accountability court that former Law Minister Dr Babar Awan was not responsible for a delay in execution of Nandipur Power Project. Dr Babar Awan again submitted a petition seeking his acquittal in the reference pertaining to loss of Rs 27 billion due to delay in Nandipur Power Project.

During the hearing, the ministry also submitted all relevant record of Nandipur Power Project to the court.

NAB’s witness Tanveer Barlas recorded his statement before the judge and said that once the file of Nandipur Power Project came to Law Ministry on March 3, 2010 during the tenure of Dr Babar Awan and it was passed on same day. The former Minister was not responsible for delay in project execution, he said.

The witness also produced some relevant record before the judge.