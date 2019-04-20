Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner in Islamabad Thomas Drew CMG hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan cricket team in Islamabad at British High Commission on Friday.

According to official statement of British High Commission, an event to wish the Pakistan national cricket team good luck ahead of next month’s ICC Cricket World Cup was hosted by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG on Friday, in which Pakistan team players, who are selected for the World Cup, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, team coaches and PCB senior members were present.

Speaking on the reception, Thomas Drew said: “It is a great privilege to host the Pakistan cricket team at the British High Commission, before they head off to UK for the ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

“A shared love of cricket is one of the many bonds that bring our two countries together. I wish the team a fantastic stay. They will receive a very warm welcome. We can certainly expect some fabulous cricket. And I hope that one day soon, I will also be welcoming an England cricket team to Pakistan,” he concluded.