MISSION-Carly Rae Jepsen thinks her latest track ‘Julien’ is the ‘’heart’’ of her upcoming new album ‘Dedicated’, and she explained it helped shape the ‘’direction’’ of the LP.

Unveiling the song this week, she tweeted: ‘’’Julien’ is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album. Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer.’’

The deep track sees Carly singing about being obsessed with a lover as ‘’the last breath that I breathe’’. She sings: ‘’I tried another, to keep me satisfied. But all you colours are still dancing in my mind.’’

‘Julien’ is the third single to be released from the upcoming album - which is set to drop on May 17 - following ‘Now That I Found You’ and ‘No Drug Like Me’.

Carly confirmed her fourth LP - her first since 2015’s ‘Emotion’ - earlier this month, and the ‘I Really Like You’ hitmaker previously revealed she has gone down a different route for the new collection.

She said: ‘’I normally write in a bunch of different directions at once. Now, the thing that I noticed, generally with a lot of artists, is that we try to put out the most obvious choices.

‘’I am trying really hard not to do [that] and instead offer something fresh and different from what I did before. It is all about showing some kind of growth with each project.’’