LAHORE - Centuries by Sameer Saqib and Kashif Ali were the highlights of U16 practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Sameer scored 118 not out off 137 balls with 12 fours and a six, and Kashif hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball 107 to help NCA U16 Shaheen reach 284 for five in 50 overs. In turn, NCA U16 Mujahid were dismissed for 218 in 47.1 overs. Rizwan Mahmood top-scored with 88 that came off 97 balls with 16 fours. He put on 92 runs for the sixth wicket with Muneeb Wasif, who scored a 49-ball 41 with three fours and a six.

For NCA U16 Shaheen, Aliyan Mehmood finished with three for 47 in his 9.1 overs. Friday’s match was part of the Pakistan U16’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, comprising two three-day and three 50-over matches.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

NCA U16 SHAHEEN: 284-5, 50 overs (Sameer Saqib 118 not out, Kashif Ali 107; Ahmad Khan 2-40)

NCA U16 MUJAHID: 218 all out, 47.1 overs (Rizwan Mahmood 88, Muneeb Wasif 41; Aliyan Mehmood 3-47, Faisal Akram 2-35).

 

 

 