Early marriage is one of the major issues of Pakistan and reports show that 21% of girls are married before the age of 18 in the country. Early marriage is an old issue of Pakistan but it came in the headlines once again after the case of two minor Hindu sisters Raveena and Reena were married off after converting their religion into Islam. Both girls were not 18 years old.

Therefore, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has asked the government of Pakistan to end child marriages in Pakistan.

Sindh is the only province of Pakistan passing a legal law, which forbids the marriage of boys and girls before 18. I request the relevant provincial governments to impose a ban on child marriages in the light of Sindh Government`s recent actions.

MEHER-UL-NISA ASHRIF,

Singanisar, April 1.