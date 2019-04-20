Share:

Islamabad - China on Friday announced exploring more avenues of collaboration with Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM).

Addressing a ceremony to donate TVs and LCDS to PBM, Second Secretary of Chinese Embassy Islamabad said that people of China feel pain for the Pakistanis and were always ready to mitigate the sufferings of marginalised segments of the Pakistani society.

In his welcome address, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas briefed about the ongoing projects in healthcare, education and rehabilitation sectors.

The moot was told that PBM is running 38 sweet homes where around 4000 orphan children are being provided accommodation, food, clothing, education and other basic necessities, free of cost.

Discussing the future plans, Abbas showed his commitment to achieve the target of enrolling 10,000 orphan children by adding more sweet homes, within shortest span of time, as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

While acknowledging the support of Chinese delegation, Managing Director hoped for the long term partnership and said Chinese companies may support the deprived populace, further, under Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

PBM Consultant Syed Umair Ali also highlighted options where Chinese companies could help in the social protection projects for Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Economic and Commercial Counselor of China in Pakistan applauded the PBM services for providing social protection to marginalised segments of the society.

The representatives of Chinese enterprises handed over the LCD TVs, sports kits and stationary items to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. This equipment will help fulfilling the recreational and educational needs of PSH Children.

Chinese Economic and Commercial Counselor in Pakistan, Wang Zhihua, Second Secretary Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Li Wenqing, Chairman All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, Li Zhihuai along with other members of Chinese delegation were given a warm welcome on arrival at PBM head office.