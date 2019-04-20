Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin called on Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade on Friday. Bilateral economic cooperation, investment of Chinese companies and various matters of mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Pak-China friendship has converted into economic cooperation. He said the government has created investment-friendly environment in the province with provision of every possible facilities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Secretary Industries, DG Industries and Cane Commissioner were also present in the meeting that discussed payment to sugarcane growers, provision of sugar in Ramzan bazaars at subsidized rates and availability of sugar in the open market. Mian Aslam Iqbal said there was no shortage of sugar in Punjab. He said sugar would be provided at Ramzan bazaars at subsidized rates.