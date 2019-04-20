Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two months remission in the sentences of prisoners. He inaugurated the integrated security system and the system of storing the online data of prisoners along with dining hall of women prisoners and technical training center at Central Jail Kot Lakhput on Friday. He was also given a detailed briefing about the online data system. The chief minister said that prisoners’ online data system will be introduced in other jails as well and added that the high-security prison system is being implemented in the jails of the province. This system has already been introduced in nine central and eight district jails of the province. The chief minister planted a sapling and inspected the jail kitchen. He checked the food prepared for the prisoners and inaugurated the dining hall for female prisoners as well. He inspected the medical center of women prisoners and distributed gifts among them.Usman Buzdar also visited the jail daycare center and directed the administration to fully take care of the kids enrolled there. He went to the technical training center of the women prisoners and inquired the trainees about their problems.