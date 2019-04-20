Share:

COLABS: Largest collaborative workspace opens its doors for business

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s largest collaborative workspace, COLABS opened its doors for business on 19th April 2019 with a first-of-its-kind experiential event in Lahore. COLABS has been thoughtfully designed to provide entrepreneurs, organizations, startups and companies, with a modern and forward-thinking space to work, learn, grow, interact and collaborate. COLABS is a commercial project of SABCON, one of Pakistan’s most innovative development firms, and is the brain-child of co-founders and twin brothers, Omar & Ali Shah. The venture is supported by their partners Magnus Wahlstrom, founder of Swedish E-commerce giant www.bangerhead.se, finance executive Ahmed Shah and the creative talents of Omer Jilani of Happa Studios and the design expertise of NidaMian. With the COLABS brand, Omar and Ali have reimagined and reconfigured the traditional workplace, to reflect the evolution of office culture and implement an environment which is more conducive to modern work flows. The vision is to create an ecosystem that is primed for innovation, the exchange of ideas and as the names suggests collaboration. COLABS is set to change the future of work in Pakistan.

EcoStar introduces air conditioners

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar, Pakistan’s premier consumer electronics brand, recently launched its air conditioner product line-up for the year 2019-2020. Over the years the brand has gained a significant market share in consumer electronics due to its state of the art technology, durability and cost effectiveness. DWP Group is the official distributor of EcoStar that ensures nationwide availability of its products, along with prompt after-sales support. The line-up is divided in different series each having its own features and price range. From WiFi enabled G-smart series to sleek and energy efficient Crown series there is a huge diversity in product line-up.

UK-funded Karandaaz paving way for women led businesses

LAHORE (PR): The UK-funded Karandaaz has signed investment agreements with seven women-led businesses to help women’s small and medium enterprises in Pakistan. These include New Age Flour and General Mills, Web Work Solution, M-Tex, Lel, Noha Global, Kamal Impex and Saira Rizwan. The second round of the challenge provided business advisory support to 19 women-led businesses from across the country.

Turkish consul general in Karachi visits CDC House

KARACHI (PR): A delegation from the Turkish Consulate General in Karachi, headed by Tolga Uçak, Consul General of Republic of Turkey, and his team visited the CDC on April 18. Representatives of leading Pakistani corporates and Turkish businesses in Pakistan attended this event. Moin M Fudda, Chairman CDC Board of Directors, and Badiuddin Akber, CEO CDC, welcomed the delegation. Moin M. Fudda spoke briefly about the long term friendly relations between Turkey & Pakistan while stressing on the need to foster greater ties on economic, business and other platforms.