The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to not allow national team players to live with their families during the mega event World Cup in England and Wales.

According to details, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the World Cup’s pressure and the board want all the players to just focus on their game during the multi-nation tournament.

The players’ families can travel to England on their own expenses but will be allowed to stay in the hotel with players.

On the other hand, the board cleared that the players can keep their families along with them during the series against England before the World Cup , a private news channel reported.

Pakistan team will travel to England on April 23 to participate in the 2.5-month long tour which includes series against England and the World Cup .