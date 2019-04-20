Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed stepping up efforts for eradication of polio, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Speaking at a meeting of Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication at Civil Secretariat on Friday, he added said concerted and joint efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio from the country. The CS asked the deputy commissioners to spearhead the activities being undertaken to combat polio in their districts and hold review meetings on regular basis. He directed the officers to pay special attention to anti-polio campaign starting from April 22, besides removing hurdles in the way of achieving 100 percent coverage. He directed minimizing dependence on volunteers to ensure quality. He also issued instructions to departments to extend full cooperation to health department in the anti-polio campaign. He said public cooperation was of key importance in efforts to fight polio. He said all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about crippling disease.