Share:

Democratic leaders in both the US House and Senate in a letter to Attorney General William Barr rejected the Justice Department’s offer to view a less-redacted version of the Mueller report.

On Thursday, the Justice Department released a redacted version of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report of his investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the US 2016 election. The investigation found no evidence of collusion, but said there were ten instances of Trump trying to obstruct justice.

"Unfortunately, your proposed accommodation-which among other things would prohibit discussion of the full report, even with other Committee Members — is not acceptable," the letter, sent by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and four other lawmakers, said on Friday.

The lawmakers added that they must have full access of Mueller's report in order to conduct the appropriate oversight in light of the findings and to determine if prosecution is needed if US President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The congressional democrats expressed that although the current proposal was not accepted, they are open to discussions with the department to find a reasonable solution that allows them to view the full report while protecting sensitive information.

Barr has said the findings in the report did not amount to an obstruction of justice offence.

Moscow denies that Russian officials attempted to sway US voters in the 2016 election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump’s opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.