Some dilapidated emirates in Karachi were vacated timely in which most offices were situated but due attention is not yet paid to residential emirates in which flats are constructed.

Such flats are in very dilapidated condition owing to primary reason; leakage of sewerage water. There are some flats, which are in a horrible condition that concrete has left barring and it seems that it could collapse at any time if not maintained properly. Usually, flats are thickly populated and living in such flats endanger the lives of people. In case of any untoward incident, precious lives could be lost.

Before any unpleasant incident takes place, it is better to look into this matter seriously and bind the unions of all flats to keep the flats in good condition.

Proper checks and balances are required for flat maintenance.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, April 4.