Share:

CAIRO (AA) - Egyptian expatriates on Friday started voting in a referendum on proposed constitutional changes that would extend incumbent president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s term until 2030. The voting process began first in New Zealand as the Egyptian Embassy in Wellington opened its doors for voters, state-run MENA News Agency reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. Some140 poll centers at embassies and consulates in 124 countries are conducting the voting process from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, without elaborating on the number of Egyptians eligible to vote abroad.