ISLAMABAD- FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences (FAST-NUCES) on Friday held its annual job fair for students featuring 150 companies and live presentations of final year projects. Details said that the annual job fair at Islamabad campus offered 150 companies this year and more than 400 potential graduates took part in the hiring process in their respected area of interests. The representatives and panels of different companies including Pakistan Air Force, National Logistics Cell (NLC), Telenor Pakistan, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Askari Bank, Bentley, LMKR, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI), Pepsi Pakistan and others managed multiple interviews of fresh graduates while searching for best suitable potential employees.

The job fair this year featured live presentations of 123 final year projects in total by the students of Computer Sciences, Management Sciences and Electrical Engineering departments. Companies’ representatives shown keen interests in the projects and asked many technical questions to the students. Representative panels observed and evaluated students’ projects and also interviewed the graduating students for possible hiring/recruitment to their organizations.

Earlier, the annual job fair was formally opened by NUCES Islamabad Campus Director Dr Waseem Ikram while he was accompanied by heads of different departments, senior faculty members and university management. While talking on this occasion, campus director termed the job fair a unique opportunity for potential graduates to learn the art of getting hired. Job fair not only provides direct access to market but also gives the students an opportunity to build professional networks with big companies, he added.