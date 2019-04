Share:

KARACHI - A four-member gang of alleged dacoits was busted by police near Sabzi Mandi - Site Super highway here on Friday.

The suspects were arrested while they were busy with robbery from the people, claimed a spokesperson for the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir.

The police had recovered over three dozens of cellphones and illegal weapons from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Akhter Ali, Waqar, Hassan and Saddam Hussain.