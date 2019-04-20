Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday rejected reports about possible replacement of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Gill said that he was dispelling all such reports after talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had no intention to remove the two chief ministers. He said the prime minister showed his full confidence in the two chief ministers and said that he had no plans to replace them. Earlier, the prime minister had hinted at possible change in the two provinces while addressing a public rally in Orakzai. Also, Punjab Minister for Information Samsam Bukhari on Friday dismissed reports about any immediate reshuffle in the Punjab cabinet, saying that no such change was under consideration at the moment. “No reshuffle in the Punjab cabinet is on the cards, but Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan have the right to change their teams any time,” he said while talking to the media here.