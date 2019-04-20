Share:

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has said there is no threat of food security or shortage of wheat in the country.

In a statement issued by the ministry of agriculture, it has been said the prevailing situation does not give any indication of any shortage in wheat production. All the speculations about the paucity of wheat are wrong. The ministry is in constant contact with the provincial agriculture department for an update on loss caused to crops in recent rains and affected villages.

The loss caused to crops of wheat, maize and grain was of medium nature.

The statement added that minister for national food security and research Mehboob Sultan is himself monitoring the situation and he is visiting the affected villages of Punjab and KP.

The ministry is also obtaining data from other crops and the Punjab agriculture department is working to seek access to all areas to assess the loss. The ministry is also obtaining data from other provinces.

The government will soon announce relief for affected farmers after reviewing the loss caused to life and property.