ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has planned to organize a Business Opportunities Conference and Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event would be held in last week of June this year with an aim to promote business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Malaysia.

For this purpose, a delegation of ICCI led by its President Ahmed Hassan Moughal visited Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and held a meeting with Mian Atif Sharif, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia.

Speaking at the occasion, the ICCI president said Pakistan and Malaysia have great potential to enhance bilateral cooperation in many fields for that purpose bringing private sectors of both countries closer was important.

He said the ICCI has planned to organize Business Opportunities Conference and Awards Ceremony on June 25 and 26 this year in Kuala Lumpur that would provide good platform to the private sectors of both countries to hold business to business meetings and explore areas of business collaboration.

He said Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur would support ICCI in organizing Business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia successfully.

He said last year, the ICCI had successfully organized a Business Opportunities Conference in Turkey in which around 500 representatives of private sector from both sides had participated and hoped that the next Business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia would be more successful.

Addressing the delegation, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur Mian Atif Sharif lauded the efforts of ICCI for organizing Business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia.

He said such events were important to promote connectivity and business linkages between private sectors and assured to cooperate with ICCI in making Business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia meaningful and productive.