LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz on Friday warned that police officers and officials having links with land grabbing mafia will not be tolerated in the department and there should be stern legal and departmental action against them without any delay.

He further said that it is the Revenue Department and Courts’ prerogative to grant custody of land.

The IGP further said that the prime responsibility of police is to control crime in province hence a two-week special campaign will be launched from April 20 to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders across the Punjab. He also directed all RPOs and DPOs to furnish the reports to central police office on daily basis.

A crackdown and strict legal action against kite-flying and sellers of kite strings will be launched without any discrimination in all districts of the Punjab province whereas strict disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible officers under whom custody any person dies due to police torture.

He further said that in order to avoid the incidents of escaping the culprits from police custody while taking them to courts, if an official is found guilty of any laxity should be punished and also special capacity building trainings should be arranged for the officials guarding them. He further said that the complaints received by PM Portal should be taken up for quick inquiry and further legal proceedings.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan stated this while addressing his RPO Conference through video link at the Central Police Office on Friday. Additional-IG (Establishment) Ahmed Latif, Additional-IG (Training) Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional-IG (Welfare and Finance) Sardar Ali Khan, Additional-IG (PHP) Manzoor Ahmed, Additional-IG (Investigation) Abu Bakar Khuda Buksh, Additional-IG (Logistics and Procurement) Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional-IG (Elite Police Force) Shahid Hanif, Additional-IG CTD Muhammad Tahir, and Additional-IG (Special Branch) Zaeem Sheikh were also present in the meeting.

All RPOs and DPOs participated in the conference through video-link.

The IGP further directed the officers that violation of loudspeaker act would not be tolerated. He also directed the RPOs and DPOs to ensure their presence during office timings in order to provide relief to public. He further said that action will be taken against the DPOs who do not convey directions of IGP to the constable level.

He said that all available resources should be utilised to ensure the security arrangements on the events of Shab-e Barat and Easter. He directed the police to carve out a comprehensive plan to provide fool proof security for Masajids, Imam Bargahs, Churches, and other worship places of minorities besides deploying additional security at parks and public places. The police will also install CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates at the entry and exit points of public parks for security checking.

On this occasion IG Punjab directed orders to senior police officers said that corrupt, ineligible, dishonest officers and officials have no place in the department and the process of internal accountability against negligent professionals will be speeded up to ensure transparency in punishment and rewards. He further said that no official should be condemned unheard and without following proper inquiry senior officers should also not punish on trivial mistakes and if an official is found guilty than he should be given exemplary punishment.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan further said that all the projects started with the help of information technology specially ambit of police service centers will be extended to Tehsil level and monitoring and supervision will be ensured to provide more services to public.

He further said that in order to enhance the efficiency of force refresher courses and training workshops will be held to boost up the morale and capabilities of the investigation officers in accordance with the modern and smart policing project.

ASHRAF JAVED