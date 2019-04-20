Share:

ISLAMABAD : Former spy master Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday assumed his office as the country’s new interior minister a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made major changes to his eight-month old cabinet. According to an official announcement made by the Ministry of Interior, Ijaz assumed his new responsibilities on Friday soon after he arrived at R Block of Prime Minister’s Secretariat. He is the first interior minister of this government as earlier PM himself held this portfolio. Shah is an MNA elected on a PTI ticket from the constituency of NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II). He has also served as the director-general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2004 to 2008 and was considered among close aides of then President and military ruler General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf.