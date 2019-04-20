Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition 2019 and address the Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference, officials said here on Saturday.

His other major engagements in Beijing will be his key-note address at the 2ND Belt and Road Forum and his meetings with Chinese top leadership, besides signing of some agreements of bilateral interest.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, a total of 110 countries and international organizations will attend the expo, which will kick off later next week. "We hope to work with all participants to promote green development through the expo," he added.

Meanwhile, all the preparatory work and construction of Pakistan pavilion has been completed for the Expo to be held in the district of Yanging on outskirts of the Chinese capital.

The pavilion, presenting a glimpse of Mughal architecture, has been set up at Asian Gardens of the expo. Pakistan will take the exhibition as a platform for demonstrating its newest horticulture achievements and promoting tourism as well as making horticulture and agriculture exchanges.

Executive Deputy Director, the Beijing World Garden Bureau, Zhou Jianping held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and briefed him about the progress of this high-profile event.

Open from April 29 to October 7, the expo will exhibit flower, fruit and vegetable farming at the foot of the Great Wall in Yanqing. Throughout the expo, visitors could also enjoy more than 2,500 cultural activities.

This is the second time for China to hold such a high-level horticulture expo. The first such event was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.

China will showcase 34 gardens at the exhibition, where visitors can enjoy horticulture arrangements to the backdrop of China’s diverse landscape designs.

The district has trained up to 200,000 people, including volunteers, hotel and restaurant staff members and security guards, for the two events.

The 162-day expo covering an area of 503 hectares will display the latest achievements in horticulture, fruit and vegetable farming.