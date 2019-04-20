Share:

KARACHI-The Karachi University on Friday issued a list of students, shortlisted for Internship Programmes.

Over 400 students from different departments of the university appeared in the test, which was held at the Arts Auditorium. Students’ Guidance, Counselling and Placement Bureau’s Director Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan said that 276 students were shortlisted after the interview, said a statement.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that more than 50 students were selected for National Financial Literacy and Students’ Ambassador Programme, which would be run by the State Bank of Pakistan. He said that these students were selected according to the merit lists shared by their respective departments.

He further said that two students named Ariba Zahir from Department of Economics and Rida Irum Abdul Rasheed were selected for the Summer Internship Programme-2019 of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Ariba Zahir was the position holder of B.A. (Honors) Economics, while Rida Irum was the most brilliant student in her class of BBA (Honors). Director, Students’ Guidance, Counseling and Placement Bureau, Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan said that KU would give maximum opportunities to students to avail such programmes so that they could learn about working environment at early stage and utilize their experiences when they started their professional careers.