KARACHI - The Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) on Friday staged protests against “forced disappearance,” warning to expand the protest if the missing persons are not released.

The MWM staged protests at Kharadar, Nazimabad and Malir and also condemned the incidents of target killings in Hazar Ganj, Omara and Dera Ismail Khan. Addressing the protestors, MWM leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi said that the authorities concerned have kept mum and became a silent spectator on forced disappearance of people. He said Karachi is being turned into no go area for them.

“The family members of the missing persons are trying to trace out whereabouts of their loved ones but to no avail,” he claimed.

He alleged that CTD is targeting innocent citizens just to pretend its good performance.

Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi said that they would not let anyone to breach the sanctity of Chadar and Char Deewari, adding that countrywide movement would be carried out if Shia missing persons are not released.

He said foreign forces are involved in unrest in Balochistan. The terrorism at regular interval has exposed performance of the law enforcement agencies. The terrorists through their nefarious design want to destabilise the country.