PESHAWAR : NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested accused Abid Nadeem of Allied International Money Changer allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment and fleecing general public of Rs251 million. As per details, accused Abdul Waheed Khan and his brother Abid Nadeem were running several businesses with name of Allied International Money Changer and different CNG stations in different cities of the country.

Accused persons in connivance with each other lured general public to handover their hard earned money to them for investment in Allied International Business, CNG stations at Rawalpindi on the promise that they would be paid profit on their investment. They neither paid any profit nor was the principal amount returned to the general public. Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earned money. Accused Abdul Waheed was previously arrested while Abid Nadeem was declared proclaimed offender by the Accountability Court. The accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining their physical custody.